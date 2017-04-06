NEW YORK, April 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP, one of the most respected law firms in the United States dedicated to securities class action litigation, is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Paris.

French lawyer, Nicolas Tatin, will head the Paris office as Pomerantz’s Director-Business Development Consultant for France, Benelux, Monaco and Switzerland. He will advise institutional investors in the European Union on how best to evaluate losses to their investment portfolios attributable to financial misconduct, and how best to maximize their potential recoveries in U.S. and international securities litigations.

Mr. Tatin was previously a financial lawyer at ERAFP, France’s €24bn pension and retirement fund for civil servants, where he provided legal advice on the selection of management companies and the implementation of mandates entrusted to them by ERAFP.

Mr. Tatin began his career at Natixis Asset Management, before joining BNP Paribas Investment Partners, where he developed expertise in the legal structuring of investment funds and acquired a global and cross-functional approach to the asset management industry.

Mr. Tatin graduated in International law and received an MBA from IAE Paris, the Sorbonne Graduate Business School.

Exited to Expand

Pomerantz’s Managing Partner, Jeremy A. Lieberman, stated, «We are excited to expand our firm’s operations and client development efforts to France and Continental Europe. More than eighty years ago, Abraham Pomerantz founded our firm on the basic principle that every investor-whether a large institutional investor or pensioner saving for his golden years-has a right to his day in court when victimized by securities fraud and corporate theft. It is a tribute to Mr. Pomerantz’s trailblazing spirit that ever so gradually, governments and judicial systems throughout the world are now recognizing this right, and paving the way for class or collective redress in securities fraud lawsuits. Opening an office in France cements Pomerantz’s commitment to serving our European and international clients in litigations occurring both in the United States and international jurisdictions. Mr. Tatin’s experience as a lawyer at one of France’s largest public pension funds, as well as at one of its largest asset managers, makes him uniquely qualified to advise institutional investors in France and throughout Europe.»

Mr. Tatin commented: «In Europe, Pomerantz has already contributed significantly to the awareness of institutional investors who wish to adopt a proactive approach in the implementation of class action policy and to assert their rights by actively participating in securities litigation. It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Pomerantz team. With the opening of the Paris office, I look forward to furthering Pomerantz’s commitment to advising and supporting European institutional investors with my knowledge and experience of local legal practices.»

Pomerantz protects, expands, and vindicates shareholder rights through our securities litigation services and portfolio monitoring program. The firm represents some of the largest pension funds, asset managers and institutional investors around the globe, monitoring assets of $3 trillion, and recovering billions of dollars over the years for defrauded investors.

Class Action Lawsuit

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Qualcomm Incorporated («Qualcomm» or the «Company») (NASDAQ: QCOM) and certain of its officers, according to 4-Traders.com. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of California, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qualcomm securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Norwegian Banks Investment Management have invested NOK 7 401 385 600 in Qualcom, owoing 0,89% of the American Company. Communication Manages Thomas Sevold in Norges Bank will not comment the oil revenue funds investments in the American company quoted for the year 2015, writes Nordens Nyheter.