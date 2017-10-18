BEIJING—Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to emerge from a Communist Party congress that started Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. The affirmation of Mr. Xi’s political supremacy suggests he will double down on a drive to reassert party control at home, and project power abroad, during a second term likely to be marked by a slowing economy and volatile foreign relations, especially over North Korea, reports Wall Street Journal from Beijing.

The twice-a-decade congress is expected to endorse Mr. Xi’s rise to a level of political control in modern China comparable only to Deng Xiaoping or Mao Zedong. Both remained dominant figures till death. As well as packing top party posts with Mr. Xi’s lieutenants, the 2,280 delegates are expected to enshrine his political theory in the party’s constitution and grant him even tighter control over China’s armed forces, political insiders and analysts say.

Undergoing shakeup

China’s Communist Party is undergoing a shakeup of its top leadership bodies at a twice-a-decade congress starting on October 18. And the congress could go further, opening a window for 64-year-old Mr. Xi to stay in power after his second term expires, political insiders say, despite retirement norms to protect against one-man rule. Expectations that he will break with precedent by blocking a potential successor from joining the Politburo Standing Committee, the top leadership body, have mounted since one of two leading candidates was suddenly fired in July.

“The issue of potentially extending Xi’s tenure will be discussed,” according to one person directly involved in preparations for the congress. The person said the idea would be proposed by a senior party figure who would praise Mr. Xi’s achievements. Another possibility is that Mr. Xi gets a new title he could keep beyond 2022, such as party chairman—which was most closely associated with Mao. China’s government press office didn’t respond to questions from Wall Street Journal on whether such discussions would take place or any other expected outcomes of the congress.

The Presidents speech

Mr. Xi, in a speech at the opening of the congress on Wednesday in Beijing, hailed the achievements of the last five years and called on party members to “secure a decisive victory” in building a modern, prosperous, socialist nation in the “new era.” “We have solved many tough problems that were long on the agenda but never resolved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never got done,” he said. “What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.” In recent weeks, Chinese authorities have gone to lengths reminiscent of the Mao era in lavishing praise on Mr. Xi’s muscular leadership and his “China Dream” to rejuvenate the nation. That resonates with many Chinese, who saw his predecessor, Hu Jintao, as out of touch and unable to protect China’s international interests.

Different from others

“Xi Jinping is different from other Chinese leaders,” said Zhai Yifan, a 32-year-old railway engineer visiting a Beijing exhibition focused on Mr. Xi’s achievements. “As a Chinese person, this makes me feel proud.” Still, that doesn’t translate into unanimous popular support for Mr. Xi staying on after 2022. There are no official public-opinion surveys on that issue, let alone independent ones, but at the Beijing exhibition, views were mixed, with Mr. Zhai and several others saying they opposed the idea. Otherwise, it could signal a return to “lifelong rule,” said Du Jingqi, a 63-year-old retiree at the exhibition. Internationally, Mr. Xi is expected to continue asserting China’s territorial claims and expanding its military activities, while positioning China as a champion of global trade through its Belt and Road Initiative to build new East-West trade and transport links. U.S. officials hope Mr. Xi will take bolder action to help halt North Korea’s nuclear program and open Chinese markets, and will look for signals when President Donald Trump visits China in early November, reports Wall Street Journal from China.