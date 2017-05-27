TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll make a final decision on whether the U.S. will stay in the Paris climate agreement next week. Trump’s surprise announcement, in the form of a tweet on the final day of his lengthy international trip, comes after Trump declined to commit to staying in a sweeping climate deal, refusing to give into intense international pressure.

From left to right on the AP-picture; Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea’s President and African Union President Alpha Conde’, US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose for a family photo of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Earlier Saturday, the other six members of the G-7, a group of some of the world’s wealthiest nations, voted to abide by the Paris climate agreement, according to a person familiar with the talks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal announcement.

Trump was cajoled for three days — first in Brussels at meetings of NATO and the European Union, then in Sicily for G-7 — but will leave Italy without making clear where he stands. Under the G-7 agreement, the Trump administration will be given more time to consider whether it will remain committed to the 2015 Paris deal to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

Backing out of the climate accord had been a central plank of Trump’s campaign and aides have been exploring whether they can adjust the framework of the deal even if they don’t opt out entirely. Other G-7 nations leaned heavily on Trump to stay in the climate deal, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying «we put forward very many arguments.»

«His views are evolving, he came here to learn and get smarter,» Gary Cohn, national economic council director, said Friday of the president’s thinking. Trump, who will return to the White House under a cloud of scandal, started Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to three European stops.Trump also understands that Germany is bound by the rules of the European Union and could not unilaterally change its trade policies, Cohn said. Trade was a big topic, with Cohn saying the United States’ guiding principle will be «we will treat you the way you treat us,» suggesting that retaliatory tariffs could be imposed.Associated Press writer David McHugh contributed to this report from Associated Press.