Munich | Erlangen | Berlin, 14 November 2017. With an investment in ubitricity Siemens opts for innovative solutions for electromobility. ubitricity Gesellschaft für verteilte Energiesysteme mbH and the Siemens Division Energy Management will work together in the development of innovative solutions and business models in the area of electromobility. To this end, Siemens recently bought part of the Berlin company during its current investment round. ubitricity is a provider of intelligent charging and billing solutions that enables, by means of a digital platform, new business models in the area of energy services for electromobility, writes Nordic News.

Siemens Energy Management is one of the world’s leading providers of products, systems and solutions for the reliable transmission and distribution of electrical energyTogether, both companies aim to develop new products and business models, for example for smart cities, fleet operators, multi-storey car parks and the real estate industry. As a reliable partner, the Siemens Division Energy Management already provides energy suppliers and industry with the right portfolio for an efficient energy infrastructure and the digitalisation of electricity networks. Since the electric mobility market and the associated interfaces with the electricity network and renewables energies will continue to grow in importance, Siemens aims to cover this market even better by entering into partnerships with specialists. With complementary offers such as charging infrastructure, billing and smart grid solutions, the demands of future markets will be better served. This plan is also underlined by the current investment in ubitricity. The investment was concluded in cooperation with next47, a global venture company formed by Siemens.

-The complementary ubitricity technology convinced us. It uses digitalisation in the energy field in a targeted manner and open up completely new business models in the future market of energy services for electromobility. We look forward to a successful cooperation with ubitricity and will provide support during the rollout of the solution and its further development, says Moritz Ingerfeld, Head of Business Development eCharging at Siemens Energy Management:

-At the core of the ubitricity solution is a mobile electricity meter. Integrated into an intelligent charging cable with secure mobile communication, it automatically activates charging processes, records the consumption data for each specific vehicle, and sends these for billing to an energy data platform. The basis for this is an electricity contract that is concluded for the cable, Ingerfeld continues.

Since part of the technology that is usually installed in charging stations is already integrated into the charging cable, the charging points are correspondingly cheap and small. The latter fact allows, for example, affordable large-volume installations in real estate and the simple integration of charging cables in street furniture such as streetlights. In London, ubitricity is currently installing lamppost-integrated charging points for residents, in cooperation with several districts and companies. Charging processes can be controlled in a targeted manner by means of the mobile electricity meter, in order to charge vehicles in accordance with the current capacity of the electricity network. As a decentral store for renewables energies, e-vehicles therefore can be integrated into the smart grid.

-We are happy that we have found a strong strategic partner in Siemens Energy Management, for whom digitalisation in the area of the energy industry represents a key future area,» says Dr. Frank Pawlitschek, managing director of ubitricity. «We are really looking forward to the cooperation with Siemens Energy Management and to implementing our plans and objectives for the future of electromobility.»

Siemens AG is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 372,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.(Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis.

ubitricity – Gesellschaft für verteilte Energiesysteme mbH – Charging e-vehicles with energy from regenerative resources wherever they are parked was the objective of Knut Hechtfischer and Dr. Frank Pawlitschek when they founded ubitricity in 2008. Today the company is one of the leading providers of intelligent solutions concerning the charging and billing of electric cars. ubitricity combines technical expertise, such as the development of the mobile electricity meter, with the possibilities of digitalisation. The result: technically simplified and therefore cheaper charging points that allow a widespread expansion of charging infrastructure – such as in London, with the integration of charging points in streetlights. At the same time, this approach also solves the challenge of vehicle-specific billing, for example for fleet management or the real estate industry. The mobile electricity meters also make it possible to turn the e-vehicle into an intelligent store for the electricity network – a key component for the development of renewables energies, rites Nordic News.

