Today, the European Journalism Centre is delighted to announce that four of Europe’s most prestigious publishers are coming together to launch The New Arrivals, a long-term project tracking migrants and refugees as they settle in Europe. Over a period of 18 months, El País (Spain), The Guardian (UK), Le Monde (France) and Spiegel Online (Germany) will closely follow newly-arrived migrant communities in Europe to illustrate their integration challenges, their humanitarian situation, their professional aspirations, and the impact of their arrival on both the host and the home countries, says director Adam Thomas in European Journalism Center(EJC) to Nordic News.

Gates is Supporter

The European Journalism Centre was pleased to announce Adam Thomas as its new Director last summer. Thomas brings experience of start-ups, traditional media industry and media development from both the private and non-profit sectors from his previous roles at Storyful and Sourcefabric. Now he is bringing European newspaper editors together telling the truth about the refugee crisis. This is an effort from EJC(European Journalism Center) to kill the debate of «fake news». Nordens Nyheter or Nordic News had the pleasure to participate. This project is funded by the European Journalism Centre via a grant by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Journalists with Ideas

Change of Leadership

Last year was a year of impressive numbers for the European Journalism Centre. Over €1,500,000 awarded in grants to innovative reporting. Over 5000 journalists trained. Close to 50 events and seminars organised, benefitting thousands of journalists globally. Millions visited our resource sites (like datadrivenjournalism.net), downloaded EJC`s Handbooks, and participated in online video courses via our Learno platform. 2500+ journalists and teachers engaged in EJC`s media literacy and development programmes in some of the world’s most challenging media environments. If the first weeks of 2017 are anything to go by, there’s no time for a breather. We are ready to go again.

Connecting new ideas

-The European Journalism Centre believes in a future for media that is ethical, sustainable and innovative, says the news director of the Center Adam Thomas

Our thematic focuses on several firelds. These are topics that the European Journalism Centre wants to drive because they are important to journalism and the European Journalism Centre’s future. They give us a framework for making decisions and taking projects on, and they broadcast our mission into the world, says Thomas.

Will Restore Trust

Restoring trust in the media. The media has a lower approval rating than anytime in history, and faces threats from populist and authoritarian governments worldwide. EJC will increase trust in the media through all our core activities (and particularly through our membership of the First Draft Coalition). European collaboration. European media needs to develop collaborations to create new business models and forms of diverse, impactful and sustainable storytelling. Through our European grants, events and training, the EJC is uniquely placed to continue to help European newsrooms and journalists invent, test, measure and analyse this new journalism. The EJC will map, understand and open up a new landscape for philanthropic funding for media organisations through our Gates Philanthropy grants, events and publications.

New Ethical Wave

Society is set to hit a new wave of ethical, technical and business questions as datasets increase, advertising models shift, and technology companies exert more influence. For 25 years, the EJC has offered an independent, non-profit guiding voice in how new technologies are impacting the media industry through events, training and resources. Today, the EJC runs the world’s leading data journalism platform and initiatives, with over 100k active members.All these values and interests flow down into our four key project areas. We are structuring our workflows, metrics, financial reporting and strategic thinking with these pillars in mind, says Adam Thomas to Nordic News.