MADRID (AP) Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont flew to Brussels this week after Spanish authorities removed him and his Cabinet from office for pushing the region’s secession. The Spanish government also called an early election for Dec. 21. The ousted and absent leader of Spain’s Catalonia region, while waiting to learn if a Spanish judge would issue an international warrant for his arrest, said Friday that he was prepared to run for his old job from Belgium, where he is in hiding.

Sacked Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont looks on after a press conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is calling for avoiding violence and says dialogue is a priority during his first address on Belgian soil. Puigdemont on Tuesday recapped the issues which led him to leave for Belgium the previous day, but did not immediately say in his statement what he would do in Brussels or whether he would seek asylum.

Puigdemont told Belgian state broadcaster RTBF on Friday — a day after the same judge deliberating the arrest warrant jailed nine former members of his separatist government — that he did not «flee» Spain and is «ready to be a candidate» in the early polls.

«We can run a campaign anywhere because we’re in a globalized world,» he told RTBF. If an arrest warrant is issued, Puigdemont will fight extradition to Spain without seeking political asylum, according to his Belgian lawyer.

Puigdemont told the Belgian broadcaster he wanted the December vote «to take place under the best possible conditions. It’s not with a government in prison that these elections are going to be neutral, independent, normal.»

Spanish government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo deflected questions by the media regarding the jailing of the Catalan officials. The separation of powers meant that the government’s focus was on preparing for the early election it called for Catalonia, Mendez de Vigo said.

«What the government guarantees is that there will be elections where the parties which want to run can present their programs, and we hope that the election can end this period of uncertainty and the deterioration of harmonious coexistence in Catalonia,» he said.

One of the nine jailed Catalan officials, ex-regional minister for business Santi Vila, posted bail of 50,000 euros (about $58,000) and was released from custody on Friday. His passport was confiscated and Vila needs to show up in court regularly as the rebellion, sedition and embezzlement probe continues.

The other eight were held without having bail set. «I ask for all political parties across to Spain, appealing to their democratic values, to put an end to this terrible situation that has put politicians in prison,» Vila said as he left the Estremera prison near Madrid.

Vila resigned in protest a day before Catalonia’s parliament voted in favor of the independence declaration. He has said he wants to lead the center-right separatist Democratic Party of Catalonia in the upcoming election on a moderate platform.

Puigdemont and his Cabinet were removed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy last week. Rajoy used extraordinary constitutional authority authorized by the Spain Senate to depose the separatists, dissolve the regional legislature and call the early regional election.

Spain’s Supreme Court is also investigating six members of Catalonia’s parliament. The court postponed a hearing Thursday until next week to allow more time for them to prepare their defenses in the case.

In all, Spanish prosecutors are investigating 20 regional politicians for rebellion and other crimes that would be punishable by up to 30 years in prison.Cook reported from Brussels. Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this report from Associated Press.