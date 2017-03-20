Mikael Rönnblad, M.Sc. (Econ.), 47, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions and member of Fortum’s Executive Management starting on 15 June 2017 at the latest. He will report to the President and CEO. Mr. Rönnblad will have the overall responsibility for Fortum’s consumer business, including the development of new solutions and business models.

Consumer Solutions will comprise electricity sales, as well as certain consumer business related parts of the current Technology and New Ventures unit.Mikael Rönnblad has been working for Elisa, a Finnish telecommunications, ICT and online service company, for more than 13 years in various positions, most recently as Consumer Customers Executive Board Member leading Digital Services Businesses.

«Mikael is ambitious and commercially oriented with 20 years of strategy execution and international leadership experience in digital services and equity markets. He has a strong track record and proven ability to form customer‐appealing business strategies and offerings as well as to lead international teams and operations through challenging transformation phases. I wish Mikael warmly welcome to Fortum, our Executive Management Team and to the energy sector,» says Pekka Lundmark, Fortum’s President and CEO, says Sophie Jolly, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications in Fortum Corporation

About Fortum

