According to the turbine manufacturer, the Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund has chosen Vestas as a supplier for the projects. As a part of the discussions between the parties, Vestas is planning to establish manufacturing facilities in Russia to comply with local content requirements.

First wind prosject

The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is starting implementation of the first 50 MW project in Russia. The project is the first of the total 1,000 MW awarded to the fund in the Russian wind auction in June 2017.

The first turbine supply agreement for the project (14 turbines, with total capacity of approximately 50 MW) is signed with the dansih energy company Vestas, who was previously selected as a vendor for the main generating equipment supply and services. The wind farm is expected to start production during the first half of 2019, reports Nordic News.

Fortum’s long-term ambition is to have approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of wind capacity in Russia. The goal supports Fortum’s strategy to increase the share of CO2-free generation capacity and is in line with the company’s overall target of creating a gigawatt-scale wind and solar portfolio. The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is a 50/50 owned investment partnership to invest in wind power in Russia. Fortum’s equity stake in the wind investment fund totals a maximum of RUB 15 billion (currently approximately EUR 220 million).

Fortum announced the establishment of the wind investment fund on 27 April 2017 and the outcome of the wind capacity auction on 15 June 2017. Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund to start implementation of first 50 MW project in Russia, reports Måns Holmberg, Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications in Fortum.

Ice Melting East-West

Fortum’s Deputy CEO Matti Ruotsala will retire as planned. Ruotsala has been employed by Fortum since 2007 and has held several positions including Executive Vice President of Power Division, Chief Operating Officer, and from 2016 Deputy CEO.

«In the beginning of my 10 years at Fortum, market prices boomed but soon thereafter the new reality hit when the large scale expansion of renewable technologies changed the scene. This led us to renew and restructure Fortum’s business operations and ultimately to sell our Distribution businesses. I am delighted how well Fortum has developed and is continuing on the path to transforming the energy industry», says Matti Ruotsala.

«On behalf of myself and the whole Fortum I would like to thank Matti for his excellent work «, says Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum. «Already joining Fortum, Matti had long international leadership experience. These qualities have been truly welcome during these transitional years. Matti has had an important role in developing our power generation business and whole Fortum to the successful clean-energy company we are today. We wish him the very best for the future», Lundmark continues.

Leading Nordic company

