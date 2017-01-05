Fortum has today finalised the acquisition of three wind power projects from the Norwegian company Nordkraft.The transaction consists of the Nygårdsfjellet wind farm, which is already operational, as well as the fully-permitted Ånstadblåheia and Sørfjord projects. Fortum is preparing for the construction of the Ånstadblåheia and Sørfjord projects, expected to be commissioned in 2018 and 2019.

Wind and nuclear power

built the installed capacity of the three wind farms would total approximately 170 MW. Nordens Nyheter first announced the acquisition on 8 November 2016, according to Sophie Jolly Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications in the finnish stately owned energy company fortum with poer plants in the Nordics and Russia. Fortum is partly owner of the swedish Oscarshamnverket Nuclear Plant and owns the nuclear plant in lovisa at the finnish-russian border.

Here are the Norwegian plants:

The Nygårdsfjellet, Ånstadblåheia and Sørfjord wind farms

All three wind farms are located in Northern Norway. The projects are owned and developed by the Nordkraft Group, with Vesterålskraft AS owning an approximately 9,5% minority share in the Ånstadblåheia project.

Installed capacity Commissioning

Nygårdsfjellet 32 MW 2006 and 2011

Ånstadblåheia approx. 50 MW expected 2018

Sørfjord approx. 90 MW expected 2019

Clean energy company

Fortum is a leading clean energy company which provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and the Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and already 64% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2015, our sales were EUR 3.5 billion. Nordkraft AS is a vertical integrated utility within hydropower (development, construction and production), distribution of power and power sales to end-users. It is owned by Narvik Municipality (50.01%), Troms Kraft (33.33%) and Hålogaland Kraft (16.16%), reports Nordic News..