WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump dismissed George Papadopoulos as a «liar» and a mere campaign volunteer, but newly unsealed court papers outline the former adviser’s frequent contacts with senior officials and with foreign nationals who promised access to the highest levels of the Russian government

President Donald Trump(Picture) listens during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington.They also hint at more headaches for the White House and former campaign officials. Papadopoulos is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller as he investigates possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 White House campaign.

A Gaggle of People

Records made public Monday in Papadopoulos’ case list a gaggle of people who were in touch with him during the campaign but only with such identifiers as «Campaign Supervisor,» »Senior Policy Advisor» and «High-Ranking Campaign Official.» Two of the unnamed campaign officials referenced are in fact former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates. Both were charged with financial crimes in an indictment unsealed Monday.

The conversations described in charging documents reflect Papadopoulos’ efforts to arrange meetings between Trump aides and Russian government intermediaries and show how he learned the Russians had «dirt» on Hillary Clinton in the form of «thousands of emails.»

Though the contacts may not by themselves have been illegal, the oblique but telling references to unnamed people — including «Professor» and «Female Russian National» — make clear that Mueller’s team has identified multiple people who had knowledge of back-and-forth outreach efforts between Russians and associates of the Trump election effort.

Opposed any trip

The lawyer’s statement said Clovis opposed any trip to Russia for Trump or his campaign staff but noted that Clovis may not have made his opposition known when «a volunteer made suggestions on a foreign policy matter.»

The foreign policy advisory council on which Papadopoulos sat met on a monthly basis throughout the spring and summer for a total of about six times, according to an official involved with the group. Papadopoulos, who was based in London at the time, did not attend all of the meetings, but he did attend a dinner meeting of the advisers in late June at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump released a photo of the meeting on social media. Papadopoulos, who had no formal responsibilities, communicated most with Clovis and Manafort, according to an official involved with the group who was unauthorized to disclose internal campaign activities. Papadopoulos angered some on the foreign policy team in early May by urging former British Prime Minister David Cameron to apologize after calling Trump «divisive, stupid and wrong.» Associated Press writers Steve Peoples in Washington and Greg Katz in London contributed to this report.