Dovre Group has secured a frame agreement with Aker BP ASA in Norway. The scope includes hire of temporary personnel within project/multidiscipline, supply chain, economy and administrative disciplines. The frame agreement is valid for 3 years with options for two one-year extension periods.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this agreement. After the merge of BP Norge AS and Aker BP ASA, two of our main clients have joined forces. Obviously, the new Aker BP has become an even more important client for us. We look forward to developing the partnership,” says Arve Jensen, President of Dovre Group’s Project Personnel business area in Norway.

Global Provider

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com., reports Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Fledged Oil Company

Aker BP ASA is fully fledged oil company with exploration, development and production of the petroleum resources on the Norwegian shelf. Aker BP is headquartered in Fornebu, outside of Oslo, with offices in Trondheim, Stavanger, Harstad and Sandnessjøen. The new history of the Aker BP ASA started with the establishment of the oil company Pertra in Trondheim in 2001. The businesses that today are part of Aker BP started, however long before that. From Det Norske Oljeselskap in 1971, to NOIL. From the small company founded in Trondheim, Pertra, to a part of PGS and Talisman, then to the independent “new” Pertra again.

The Kjell Inge Røkke Web

Øyvind Eriksen (born 1964) is President and CEO of Aker ASA and holds a law degree from the University of Oslo.

He joined the law firm BA-HR in 1990, where he became a partner in 1996 and director/chairman from 2003. Mr. Eriksen is chairman of Aker Solutions ASA and Aker Kværner Holding AS, and director of several companies, including The Resource Group TRG AS, TRG Holding AS and Reitangruppen AS. Mr. Eriksen is a Norwegian citizen Kjell Inge Røkke (born 1958) is an entrepreneur and industrialist, and has been a driving force in the development of Aker since the 1990s. Mr Røkke owns 67.8 percent of Aker ASA through The Resource Group TRG AS and subsidiaries, which he co-owns with his wife. He is Chairman of Aker ASA and a member on the boards of Aker Solutions ASA, Kværner ASA, Akastor ASA, Aker BP ASA and Ocean Yield ASA. He holds no shares in Aker BP ASA, and has no stock options. Mr Røkke is a Norwegian citizen, abd is known as «the Norwegian Mr. Wallenberg.», reports Nordic News.