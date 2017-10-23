All the major shareholder groups of Norske Skogindustrier ASA have indicated their strong support for the consensual recapitalization solution between the Unsecured Committee and the Senior Secured Noteholder Committee reached yesterday. Norske Skog has been one of the largest producers of Newspaper in the world while readers prefer newspapers on the Internet. Norske Skog hav also applied the departement of Industry and trade for 140 millioner NOK. Government support is impossible to give because of the Nordic competition situation, writes Nordic News.

Final opportunity

Norske Skog launches a recapitalization transaction aiming to provide the group with a sustainable capital structure for the future. This proposal provides a final opportunity to reach a consensual solution among all bondholders and shareholders. GSO Capital Partners own 19 per cent of Norske Skog according to 4-traders. This fund is one of the world’s largest credit-oriented asset managers, with focus on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation for clients. GSO manages approximately $55 billion of assets and operates as the credit-focused subsidiary of The Blackstone Group. The Cyrus-funds own 7,38 per cent of Norske Skog. Former chairman in Norske Skog, Jon-Aksel Torgersen owns 5,09% of the share capital according to 4-traders. Hans Rasmus Astrupowns 2,18 per cent.

Heavy support

The formal consent solicitation deadline is Wednesday 25 October at 17:00 CET to allow adequate time for the group’s noteholders to submit their formal consents. So far, over 80% of the EUR 290 million senior secured noteholders and more than 50% of the unsecured noteholders have indicated their willingness to support the adjusted recapitalization proposal. An extraordinary general meeting will be called for shortly after the expiry of the consent solicitation offer period. The transaction also needs the support of the holders of the EUR 100 million NSF facility due in 2020 and the perpetual notes due in 2115.

Balance between interests

The proposal seeks to strike an appropriate balance between the different interests of the stakeholder groups, as well as to provide for a recapitalized Norske Skog that will be much more financially resilient and better serve the interests of all stakeholders going forward.The company Dimentional Fund Advisors, is owned by its employees, board members and outside investors, which as of 2005 was reported to include Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California, reports Wikipedia. This is the fifth largest owner in Norske Skog.

Debt reduction

Among the 20 largest shareholders, who control about 38 % of the total number of shares in Norske Skogindustrier ASA, there are already over 75 % support for the recapitalization proposal. At the last general meetings, there have been about 35 – 40 % attendance from the shareholders, where the largest shareholders would constitute more than 90 % of the votes. The transaction will need the support of existing shareholders of Norske Skogindustrier ASA, with a 2/3 majority in an extraordinary general meeting. Among the 20 largest shareholders, there are some nominee accounts, where the shareholder is not known to the public or the company. Such nominee accounts represent almost 20 % of the total number of shares controlled by the 20 largest shareholders, and their vote is therefore unknown to the company.

-We are pleased to see that all known major shareholders will support the recapitalization transaction. As repeatedly stated, all alternatives to a consensual solution will entail significantly less value for all parties and rather complicated insolvency processes. If the proposal is successful, the transaction will reduce the group’s gross debt from approximately NOK 9 billion to approximately NOK 3 billion and reduce annual cash interest costs from approximately NOK 600 to 200 million, says chairman Christen Sveaas, in Norske Skogindustrier ASA.

Bond holders`support

Norske Skog is pleased to announce that secured bond holders holding 65 % of the aggregate principal amount of the secured notes due in 2019 (the «Secured AHC») have confirmed their support for the board’s proposal launched on 18 September. Norske Skog is currently working to gain support from the other secured and unsecured bondholders.

World leading producer

Norske Skog is a world leading producer of newsprint and magazine paper, with 9 paper mills around the world. Our business units and sales network confer a unique position. Local presence and knowledge combined with Norske Skog’s global strength distinguish it from other paper companies.The world market for newsprint and magazine paper is about 40 million tonnes, and the group has about 8 per cent and 5 per cent of these segments respectively. The groups operating revenue in 2013 was approximately NOK 13 billion. Norske Skog is recognised as a world leader in the paper industry. The goal is to deliver good return for shareholders. To reach this objective, the company has opted to be a low-cost producer, pursue profitable growth and focus on its core business, newsprint and magazine paper.

Lack of equality

The problem is that the State of Norway, read the Norwegian Banks Investment Management(NBIM) have invested 15 billion NOK in the Nordic competitors Svenska Cellulosa(SCA), UPM Kymmene and Stora Enso. NBIM have alså invested 250 million NOK in the major shareholder in Norske Skog(BlackStone/GSO Capital), according to 4-traders,reports Nordic News. The state of Norway (oljefondet) have invested 9,5 billion NOK in Svenska Cellulosa(SCA)(8,67% onership), 5,1 billion NOK in UPM Kymmene(4,55% ownership), and 1,2 billion NOK in the swedish-finnish company Stora Enso( 1,54 % ownership). The state of Norway have invested 250 million NOK (1,01% ownership) in Blackstone/GSO Capital.

Three core values

All operations at Norske Skog are based on three core values: openness, honesty and cooperation. Its success as a global company builds on cooperation between different cultures and values. Christen Sveaas presented four measures for the Minister of Industry, Monica Mæland (H) at a meeting on 31 August – just eight days after he became new chairman of the company, wrote Dagens Næringsliv

-The four proposals were not my idea, these are matters the company has had dialogue with the ministry for a long time. When I became a new chairman, I thought it was in his place to remind the ministry of the cases. They are very important for the company’s competitive situation, but are independent of refinancing, says Sveaas. One of the measures that Sveaas, CEO Lars P. S. Sperre and Communications Director Carsten Dybevig point out, is to eliminate the electricity tax for the wood processing industry. This alone would save Norske Skog for NOK 15-20 million a year, reports Nordens Nyheter.